BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $25.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $840.50. 463,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $796.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.72. The company has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $840.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

