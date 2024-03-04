Lansing Management LP Has $14.42 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lansing Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 16.5% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of TransUnion worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.96. 595,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

