Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $15.27 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 215,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,269,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.7% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.48. 2,382,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,567. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

