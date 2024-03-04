Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.8% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.37. 2,282,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,420. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $164.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.