3,637 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. 1,338,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,501. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

