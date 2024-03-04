Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $450,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 51,453,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,976,762. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

