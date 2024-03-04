Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,362 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,637. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

