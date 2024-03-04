Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Yahoo Finance reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. 12,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.