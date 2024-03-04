Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,437,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351,006 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 757,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,519,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after buying an additional 198,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE TFC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.33. 4,310,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

