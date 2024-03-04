Craneware (LON:CRW) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.17) to GBX 2,600 ($32.98) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Craneware Stock Performance

CRW traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,080 ($26.38). The company had a trading volume of 46,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,849. The stock has a market cap of £735.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,904.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,980.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,713.29. Craneware has a 1-year low of GBX 1,060 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,200 ($27.90).

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

