Berenberg Bank Lowers Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 455

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 174.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Kistos Stock Down 2.4 %
Kistos stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). 95,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.83. The company has a market cap of £137.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53.
About Kistos
