Berenberg Bank Lowers Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 455

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.15) to GBX 455 ($5.77) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 174.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Kistos Stock Down 2.4 %

Kistos stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.11). 95,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.83. The company has a market cap of £137.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,185.71 and a beta of 0.53.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

