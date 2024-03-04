Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 310,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crexendo by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Crexendo Price Performance

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.14. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

