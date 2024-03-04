Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 440,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE AIT traded down $4.46 on Monday, reaching $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 298,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $194.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

