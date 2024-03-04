Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 8,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Stock Down 1.5 %

Harmonic stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 476,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

