MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $155.25 million and approximately $31,756.45 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,548,645 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

