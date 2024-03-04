Nexum Price Tops $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $168.82 million and $24,410.58 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.