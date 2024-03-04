Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,599,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 1,915,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.9 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

