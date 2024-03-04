Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Increases By 35.4%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Herbert Hughes sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $62,904.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYRN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

