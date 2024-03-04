Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

WMS stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,651. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.90%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

