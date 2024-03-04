Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 31st total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
Shares of CAF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. 31,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,884. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
