Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$86.75 and last traded at C$85.08, with a volume of 225643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.42.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.2223282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.