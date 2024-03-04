LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.81. 359,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,010. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

