Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,284 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Elevance Health worth $779,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 165,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 545.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,466,000 after buying an additional 59,628 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $505.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,346. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

