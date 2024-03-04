Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,861,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,082,537 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Intel worth $1,026,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,648,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,727,770. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

