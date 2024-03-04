Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.40

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 53239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 981,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

