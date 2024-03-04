EHP Funds Inc. Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

EHP Funds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.56. 595,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,780. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

