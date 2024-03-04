Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of Booking worth $718,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,494.43. The stock had a trading volume of 90,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,575.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,263.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

