Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.29

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.29 and last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 21178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.