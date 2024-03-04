Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Philip Morris International worth $736,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,089,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,398 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 344,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,808. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

