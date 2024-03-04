Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $16.35

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $17.34. Lyft shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 4,996,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura downgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Lyft Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,578 shares of company stock worth $4,005,197. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

