Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up to $85.22

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.22, but opened at $90.00. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 2,028,168 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after buying an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 571,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

