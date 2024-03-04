Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.01

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.01 and last traded at $109.87, with a volume of 38328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,298,000 after acquiring an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

