C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.85. C4 Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 653,605 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $713.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,558,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 372,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,470,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,961,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 1,945,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 243,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.