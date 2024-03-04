iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.00

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 2204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.12.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 55,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

