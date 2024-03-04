Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $103.74 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $103,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,206. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $335.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.