CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.91. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 11,094,351 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

