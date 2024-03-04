Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.84

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $222.84 and last traded at $222.79, with a volume of 56893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.