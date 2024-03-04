Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.56

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.56 and last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 1751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.52.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,597,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

