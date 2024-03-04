JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.03

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.03 and last traded at $90.03, with a volume of 3443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

