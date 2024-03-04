American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.64

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 1423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.44.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.