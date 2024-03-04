Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.61

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 9931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

