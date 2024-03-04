Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.82. Gray Television shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

