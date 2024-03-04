iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.84

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.84 and last traded at $270.84, with a volume of 22986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

