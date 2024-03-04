Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,466.53

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1,466.53 and last traded at C$1,460.73, with a volume of 3352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,450.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,641.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,322.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

