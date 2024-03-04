Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 4762205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.61.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.