EHP Funds Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $4.67 on Monday, reaching $148.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

