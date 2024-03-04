Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,688. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

