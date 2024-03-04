Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) is Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 272.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the quarter. Globalstar accounts for approximately 2.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Globalstar worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.