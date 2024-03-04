Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Decreased by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 14.8% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Nutanix worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 940,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.12. 1,401,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $66.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

