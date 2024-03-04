EHP Funds Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

EHP Funds Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.86. 371,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,961. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

